‘Be with GPS for continuous devt in Lambir’

MIRI: Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat has assured his constituents of continuous development under the present state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

However, he also points out that the ongoing solid support from the constituents has facilitated the implementation of development projects in Lambir.

“So, I would like to appeal to the community in our area to always be with GPS, which is not (affiliated) with Barisan Nasional (BN).

“In the next state election, we will use the hornbill logo instead of the BN’s ‘dacing’ (scale) logo.

“So I hope our community will vote for GPS for continuous development,” he said when met at a Mooncake Festival celebration at SJKC Chung Hua Bakam multipurpose hall here last Sunday.

On the annual event hosted by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Lambir branch, Ripin regarded it as an avenue for the multiracial communities in the constituency to strengthen their spirit of unity.

“I am also very thankful to my friends in SUPP who are always committed to holding various social programmes here, despite this year’s celebration having to be held differently, with the participants wearing face masks and observing physical distancing,” said the assemblyman.

Ripin further stated that several projects, including home repairs and road upgrading, would continue in Lambir.

“Regarding the floods, we are aware that our areas often face this problem, especially Taman Tunku, Tukau and Sungai Rait,” he said.

Ripin recalled that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, in visiting Sungai Dalam where Phase I of the flood mitigation project had reached completion, said it could not totally solve the flood problem affecting Tukau and Sungai Rait areas.

Therefore, he said the Chief Minister had instructed the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to recalculate the costs for restoring river flow and the drainage in both

areas.

“So we hope that DID would expedite the cost estimation, so that we could bring this matter to the Chief Minister, who has assured us that this project would be continued,” said Ripin.

Later, the assemblyman announced an allocation of RM100,000 from his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant for next year, each to SJKC Chung Hua Bakam and SJK Tukau for upgrading works on their classrooms and ICT facilities.