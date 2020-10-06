Body of woman found with legs inside suitcase at Jalan Aman roadside in Sibu

SIBU (Oct 6): The body of a woman, believed to be in her late 30s, was found with her legs stuffed inside a black suitcase at the roadside of Jalan Aman here at about 6.45am today.

The body, clad in a grey round neck T-shirt and polka dot long pants was discovered by passersby.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit when met at the scene, said the body was found partially stuffed inside the suitcase as she could not fit the suitcase.

He disclosed that police suspected that the deceased may have died somewhere else and the body was dumped at the roadside of Jalan Aman here.

“There are no injuries on the body. There is also no sign of struggle or weapon found at the scene.

“The case is classified as murder pending a postmortem because we do not know how she died.

“It could be due to sickness. It could be her family disowned her after they knew she was ill or else why were there notes found with the body?” he said.

Stanley added they will trace the deceased’s family members from the notes and information gathered at the scene.

Two handwritten notes in Mandarin were found near the body, one of them with MyKad number with the state code of ’08’ which is believed to be Perak.