Brunei extends validity period of negative virus tests

MIRI: The Brunei government has extended the validity period of negative Covid-19 test results from seven to 14 days, as a condition to enter the sultanate through its land control posts.

This was stated by Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Assistant Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, who said the latest decision would serve to benefit those having to frequently travel through the sultanate, such as those in the essential services.

“The effort in extending the validity period of Covid-19 negative test results will ease the burden of frequent travellers particularly those involved in essential services, due to the cost involved in taking the test,” he said yesterday.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman also extended his gratitude to Brunei on behalf of folks in his constituency, saying the decision will further strengthen existing bilateral ties between Malaysia and the sultanate.

It is informed that the condition for the validity period is applicable for the entry of foreigners into

Brunei for the purpose of transit, commuter and commercial vehicles (transport operators) only, that is for each driver and passenger.