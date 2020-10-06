Ceasing of AirAsia Japan ‘a necessary pain’

KUCHING: AirAsia Group Bhd (AirAsis Group) has announced the cessation of AirAsia Japan Co Ltd’s (AirAsia Japan) operation to reduce cash burn for the company and the group, which analysts peg as a necessary decision for the group’s survival.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said the decision was taken amidst Japan’s highly challenging operating conditions which had been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The group has 66.91 per cent equity interest in AirAsia Japan with voting rights of 33 per cent.

AirAsia Japan said the cessation only affected the domestic and international flights operated by AirAsia Japan in Japan with letter code DJ and did not affect other flights into and out of Japan operated by other airlines within the AirAsia Group.

“International services to Japan, from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines will resume in the future after travel restrictions are lifted and borders with Japan are reopened,” it said in the Bursa filing.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) believe this was a necessary measure for the AirAsia Group to survive.

“AirAsia Group has invested US$103 million (circa RM420 million) over the years into AirAsia Japan (which has been written down) and AirAsia Group has a total of unrecognised losses of M146.8 million from AirAsia Japan.

“Based on 2019 Annual Report, AirAsia Group has extended a loan to AirAsia Japan amounting to RM165.4 million, which bears six to eight per cent interest charge and RM173.5 million trade receivables from AirAsia Japan.

“Hence, we do not discount further financial impact (i.e. possible impairments) to AirAsia Group.”

The impact from Covid-19 has been worse than initially expected, as all of AirAsia’s regional aircraft operating certificates are currently facing cash crunch with limitation on the demand for air-travel given the countries’ close border policy and implementation of movement control measures in order to control the spread of Covid-19.

“Given the group’s depleting cash holdings with a weakening balance sheet, cash call exercise is seemed inevitable,” HLIB Research continued. “Its other associate AirAsia India is also rumoured to face the same fate of ceasing operations.”

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) was mildly positive on the decision as it believe this could reduce the cash burn of AirAsia Japan. However, it believe the impact on AirAsia’s earnings is negligible.

“To recall, AirAsia has posted a core net loss of RM1.6 billion in its first half of financial year 2020 (1HFY20), on the back of a revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) contraction of 64 per cent as air travel demand slumps during the worldwide lockdown to contain the pandemic.

“Meanwhile, AirAsia Japan has recorded a net loss of 2.11 billion yen (approximately RM83 million) in 1HFY20. Based on our estimation, AirAsia Japan contributes only less than two per cent of AirAsia’s core net losses.

“As at the end of 2019, AirAsia Japan’s RPK is less than one per cent of the group’s total RPK, with total net liabilities of RM158 million, which include three aircraft leased from Asia Aviation Capital. The airline is awaiting further clarification from lawyers regarding matters on winding up its assets.”