CM suggests scheduled opening of road under construction for public

KANOWIT: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has suggested that Jalan Ngungun-Temalat, formerly known as the ‘Missing Link’, be closed and opened for public use on a scheduled basis.

The road is part of the Kanowit-Song-Kapit Road.

“I do not want (to see) when I return, the road is closed. Later people will think only Abang Jo can use the road.

“So I recommend to the Deputy Chief Minister who is also the Minister of Ports Development and Infrastructure Tan Sri (Datuk Amar Dr) James Masing and the Public Works Department to open this road for the use of the public.

“That is, it can be opened in the morning to make it easier for people to go down to work and close it when it is not as busy at night to allow the work to be completed.

“I want the closure and opening of this road to be done in an orderly manner to facilitate the people. Choose an orderly and appropriate time for the benefit of the people,” he said at the meet-the-people event at the Nanga Ngungun hall here on Sunday.

Also present were Masing, federal Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, state Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent.

He said the roads connecting the Kanowit-Song-Kapit area shows the success of the state government in bringing development, adding the entire area including Mujong-Baleh-Belaga will also be connected by road.

At the event, Abang Johari approved the construction of a new hall in the Nanga Ngungun Resettlement Scheme and survey of native customary rights (NCR) land to give local residents land ownership rights.

He, however, did not mention the total cost of the hall.

“We will help people here for the purpose of measuring their NCR land and issuing their land ownership. We will develop this area with agriculture.

“I believe this area has a high potential to be developed, with the roads we have built,” he added.