CMCO for Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan to begin tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be enforced in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan in Sabah from 12.01am on Wednesday (Oct 7), said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that apart from curbing the spread of the Covid-19 at the three locations, it would also enable targeted active case detection to be carried out.

“Movement in and out of these three areas are prohibited and only essential services, including factories and chains related to necessary services, are allowed.

“The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) will provide a list of services that will be needed in the affected areas,” he said in a statement on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday.

He said that throughout the CMCO, no one is allowed to enter Sabah except for citizens of Sabah, holders of passes issued by the Sabah Immigration Department for those living in the peninsula, Sarawak and Labuan as well as spouses of those providing essential services.

Others, he said, are required to obtain special permits from the Sabah state government.

Ismail Sabri also explained that during the CMCO period, only two people per household would be allowed to go out to purchase food and essential supplies.

“Non-essential services premises must be closed, while eateries, sundry shops and convenience stores will be allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm only. As for food purchases, only drive-thru, delivery and takeaway are allowed,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said operating hours for petrol stations in the three areas are from 6am to 6pm only. Daily markets will be allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm only while other markets, including night markets, wholesale markets and farmers’ markets, are not allowed to operate.

Pharmacies and shops selling medicines are only allowed to be open from 6am to 6pm.

“However, clinics, government hospitals and private hospitals are allowed to operate 24 hours,” he said.

According to Ismail Sabri, although activities and services at all airports and ports are allowed, workers and passengers in these areas would have to get the approval of the police to be in these areas. For further enquiries, contact the Sabah State Disaster Operations Room at 088-369434. — Bernama