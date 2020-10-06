CMCO in KK, Putatan and Penampang: Only taxi, e-haling, food delivery services will be allowed to operate – Sabah CVLB

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 6): Only taxi and e-hailing services will be allowed to operate in Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang effective tomorrow (Oct 7) to Oct 20.

Also permitted to operate in these areas within the same time frame is the food delivery service, said Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) chairman Datuk Chin Kim Hiung.

“Operation hours for taxi and e-hailing services are from 6am to 8pm daily while food delivery service will be from 6am to 6pm,” Chin said in a statement today.

Other public transport services such as mini bus, stage bus (bus berhenti-henti), express bus and charter vehicles will be temporarily halted until Oct 20, he said, adding that they are also barred from entering Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Papar during this time.

This comes with the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan in Sabah from 12.01am tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said apart from curbing the spread of the Covid-19 at the three locations, it would also enable targeted active case detection to be carried out.

“Movement in and out of these three areas are prohibited and only essential services, including factories and chains related to necessary services, are allowed. The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) will provide a list of services that will be needed in the affected areas,” he said in a statement on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Ismail Sabri also explained that during the CMCO period, only two people per household would be allowed to go out to purchase food and essential supplies.

“Non-essential services premises must be closed, while eateries, sundry shops and convenience stores will be allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm only. As for food purchases, only drive-thru, delivery and takeaway are allowed,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said operating hours for petrol stations in the three areas are from 6am to 6pm only. Daily markets will be allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm only while other markets, including night markets, wholesale markets and farmers’ markets, are not allowed to operate.

Pharmacies and shops selling medicines are only allowed to be open from 6am to 6pm however clinics, government hospitals and private hospitals are allowed to operate 24 hours,” he said.

Chin also said that the CVLB Sabah office will be closed during this period and that the all passengers and taxi as well as e-hailing drivers must comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) recommended by the relevant authorities such as compulsory wearing of a face mask, maximum two passengers in a vehicle, disinfecting their vehicles after every trip, using hand sanitizer and not accepting customers who are symptomatic.

Chin said the instruction is in line with Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, Police Act 1967 and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.