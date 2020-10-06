Covid-19: 3 new positive cases in Sarawak today – 2 imported and 1 local transmission

KUCHING (Oct 6): Sarawak recorded three new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 721, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the latest cases consisted of two imported cases which were recorded in Kuching and Miri respectively and a locally transmitted case which was recorded in Sibu.

“Case 719 involved a local man who had undergone Covid-19 screening at the International Arrival Gate of Kuching International Airport (KIA) upon arriving from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“The result of the rT-PCR test, which was conducted on Oct 2, returned positive results on Oct 5. The case has been instructed to undergo home quarantine after undergoing the Covid-19 screening on Oct 2,” he said when providing the latest update on the state’s Covid-19 situation at a press conference today.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the case had also been screened during a random check on Aug 29 upon his arrival at KIA from Sabah but the results of the rT-PCR test then was negative.

“The case had also travelled to Sabah and returned to Kuching on Aug 12 but no screening was conducted at that time,” he said, adding that the case is a frequent flyer from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu and vice versa due to business as well as to visit his family members.

He said the case, who is asymptomatic, has been referred to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment on the same day

“This case has been categorised as ‘Import B’ as he was infected while in a high-rise area namely Sabah.

“Further investigation and tracking of all contacts to this case is still underway,” he added.

For Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, SDMC has classified ‘Import A’ as cases recorded from overseas and ‘Import B’ as cases which were recorded from other states in the country.

Another ‘Import B’ case today involved a local woman (Case 720) who returned to Miri Airport from Selangor via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 2 on Oct 3, said Uggah.

“This case is also a frequent flyer from Kuala Lumpur as she is working at a private clinic in Petaling Jaya Selangor and would arrive in Sarawak either through Bintulu Airport or Miri International Airport.

“She is based in Petaling Jaya but would often return to Sarawak during the holidays,” he said.

He said upon her arrival at Miri Airport on Oct 3, the case was given an RT-PCR test where the result returned positive on Oct 4.

“The case, who complained of having a fever since Oct 1, has been referred to Miri Hospital for further treatment on the same day after her Covid-19 test result came back.

“This case has been categorised as ‘Import B’ in view that the patient was infected when at a high-risk area that was likely in Selangor,” he said, adding that further investigation and tracking of all contacts to this patient is still underway.

On the locally transmitted positive case, Uggah said it involved a local woman who was screened on Oct 3 in view that she is a close contact of Case 714.

“The RT-PCR test result of the case was found to be positive on Oct 5.

“She has been instructed to quarantine herself at home after being screened on Oct 3,” he said.

He said this case has no history of travelling abroad nor did she travel to Sabah in the past one month.

“This case is asymptomatic and has been admitted to Sibu on the same day.

“The case has been categorised as a local infection case and the exposure period was between Sept 30 and Oct 2 while having close contact with Case 714,” he added.

Uggah said with the three new positive cases recorded, this resulted in 19 patients now being treated at hospitals throughout the state of which nine are treated at the isolation ward of SGH, six at Miri Hospital, three at Sibu Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital.

“There are also no Covid-19 patients who had recovered or were discharged from hospitals today.

“The total number of recoveries remain at 683 which accounts for 94.73 per cent out of the overall cases,” he said.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), he said said five new cases were recorded today and that there were no cases pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

Kuching, Sibu and Lawas districts remain as yellow zones following the three locally infected cases in Lawas, two in Sibu and one in Kuching which were reported in the last 14 days.