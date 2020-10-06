Covid-19: IGP tests negative, undergoes 14-day self-quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, who attended the special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) at the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya last Saturday (Oct 3), has tested negative for Covid-19 after undergoing a swab test yesterday.

Abdul Hamid said he is currently undergoing self-quarantine for 14 days as a preventive measure.

“I have undergone eight Covid-19 swab tests and the results have come back negative,” he said in a brief reply to Bernama.

He said that his deputy, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had full authority to manage the team throughout his self-quarantine period.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al Bakri was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Earlier yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had said that an individual who attended the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Department on Saturday had tested positive for the virus. – Bernama