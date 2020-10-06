Covid-positive minister Zulkifli: I apologise from the bottom of my heart

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): Minister of Religious Affairs Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has apologised to Malaysians after testing positive for Covid-19.

He has been heavily criticised for not self-quarantining following his return from Sabah and instead carrying out a packed schedule that saw him criss-crossing the peninsula on official business.

“This period of time given by Allah SWT gives me the opportunity to reflect, and examine the areas for improvement for the future.”

“I am, from the bottom of a truly sincere heart, once again apologising for what happened,” he tweeted on his official Twitter account this morning.

Assalamualaikum & salam sejahtera. Tempoh masa yang dikurniakan Allah SWT ini memberi peluang untuk saya bermuhasabah, dan meneliti ruang-ruang penambahbaikan untuk masa mendatang. Saya dari lubuk hati yang benar-benar ikhlas, sekali lagi memohon maaf atas apa yang berlaku. — 🇲🇾 Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (@drzul_albakri) October 6, 2020

Zulkifli, who confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, has also advised all those who have attended any events that he had participated in between September 24 and October 4 to undergo a Covid-19 screening at any health clinic immediately.

His diagnosis also means that all attendees of a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Department on October 3 are now under a 14-day house quarantine, including the prime minister and most Cabinet ministers.

Zulkifli’s diagnosis comes after an exponential surge of Covid-19 cases nationwide over the past few days, with the country recording a new record-high of 432 cases today. – Malay Mail