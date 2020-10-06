EC notified of vacant Batu Sapi parliamentay seat

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): The Dewan Rakyat today notified the Election Commission (EC) on the vacant Batu Sapi parliamentary seat in Sabah following the death of its incumbent Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said in accordance with Article 54 Clause (1) of the Federal Constitution, the EC should fill the vacancy within 60 days from the date of the notification.

“As Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, I have sent a notification, dated Oct 6, 2020, to the EC chairman that Yang Berhormat Datuk Liew Vui Keong, the Batu Sapi Member of Parliament, died last Friday, Oct 2, 2020,” he said in a statement today.

Liew, 60, a former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) died at the Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, believed to be due to lung infection. – Bernama