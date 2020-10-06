Extend moratorium on loans until December – Dapsy Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang announced by Federal Minister of Defense Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, would definitely bring serious implication to people, especially those who are staying in Greater KK area.

Provided with such situation, Dapsy Sabah chief cum Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe humbly appealed to the Federal government to extend the moratorium on loans until 31 December 2020.

“In view of KK citizens will be asked to stop work for two weeks or even longer, the economic implications are severe if moratorium on loans will not be extended.

“It is widely expected many will be unemployed and lose their jobs during these difficult and trying times. I urge both the Federal and state governments to restore and introduce cash assistance program to those who are affected, especially the youth,” he said.

At the same time, Phoong said just like what had been done last time under the leadership of former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, the state government should continue the pandemic assistance scheme for Sabahans, including food bucket and cash assistance.