Fatimah: Number of poor S’wakians to triple under revised poverty line index

KUCHING (Oct 6): Sarawak could see a three-fold increase in the number of households classified as poor following the revision of the national poverty line income (PLI), said Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“Next year onwards, the poverty line index will change. And when the PLI increase from the existing RM1,020 to over RM2,000, I can expect those who are categorised as poor will increase by three times,” she said when officiating the ministry’s new office at Baitulmakmur Building II, Petra Jaya, here today.

With the uptick in the number of households categorised as poor, Fatimah said the ministry had made the necessary adjustments in its budget and it had since been approved by the state government.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia had this year revised the PLI to RM2,208.

However, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed had said last week that the government would introduce a new PLI next year under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said the current PLI is at RM2,208 based on state, urban and rural data but a targeted and more focused approach was needed so that the problem of poverty could be addressed more effectively.

Meanwhile, Fatimah urged the public to take full advantage of the financial assistance introduced by the state government to lighten the financial burden of families.

“As of Sept 28 this year, my ministry has received about 18,222 applications for Endowment Fund Sarawak, representing about 83 per cent of all the newborns in the state,” she said, adding the government had allocated RM30 million for this fund this year.

As for post-natal care assistance for mothers, Fatimah said a total of 11,459 applications had been received as of Sept 28, representing 52 per cent of all mothers who gave birth in the state this year.

The RM18 million allocation for post-natal care assistance could benefit a maximum of 40,000 mothers for this year, she said.

“For the special annual grant for children early education institutes, a total of 3,020 such institutes have registered with the ministry with payments issued totalling RM15.1 million up until Sept 30.”

Fatimah also pointed out a total of 186,127 applications had been received for the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) initiative as of Oct 2 this year and 90,352 cards had already been distributed to successful applicants.

“We also received 832 applications for the death compassionate assistance under the KGC and 577 of them had been approved, amounting to RM1.731 million being paid as of Oct 2.”

She also said 51 out of 77 applications for the special assistance for kidney patients had been approved with an expenditure of RM365,952 as at Sept 26.

The number of applicants for the death compassionate assistance has been capped at 8,000 or RM24 million, while a maximum of 100 kidney patients could benefit from the RM4.6 million special assistance allocated for them this year, she said.

“The state government has also approved an allocation of RM1.5 million for the i-Suri programme that is expected to benefit about 25,813 individuals in the state,” said Fatimah

Nonetheless, she hoped the people would continue to place their trust in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, as all the financial assistance mentioned could only be found in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.