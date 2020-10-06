Following SOPs even in worship to stop Covid-19

Churches and chapels were encouraged to purchase all necessary kits. Those able were encouraged to acquire tools, gadgets, and appliances to enable them to do online worship, teaching, and preaching.

AS Covid-19 cases nationwide begin to spike again, it is vital for Malaysians to be on constant alert, ensuring they follow the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This includes in houses of worship, which prior to Covid-19 saw large groups of people congregating for prayers and other religious activities.

Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute, said congregations statewide have adapted to the new norm and SOPs.

During the initial stages of the Movement Control Order (MCO), he said a Covid-19 Response Team was formed to formulate the guidelines and recommendations in line with the government’s SOPs.

“We started by holding briefing and training sessions for all the priests and key parish leaders on the need and importance of complying and how to implement the government SOP. This was followed by a series of talks to raise awareness. We also used SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms to reach out to members.

“Churches and chapels were encouraged to purchase all necessary kits. Those able were encouraged to acquire tools, gadgets and appliances to enable them to do online worship, teaching, and preaching,” said Danald.

He stressed that compliance is critical as the Covid-19 war has not been won.

“We have no choice, no option but to try hard to comply, however inconvenient it might be. We must keep our physical distance, wear our face mask, and wear it properly. Church buildings and church offices must be regularly sanitised, including the less public areas of toilets and pantries.

“It is our social and religious responsibility to make sure we observe the highest level of personal cleanliness and hygiene such as washing our hands regularly. As we continue to face this pandemic, we need to make adjustments and accommodate the new norms in our lives, both as individuals as well as a community of faith,” he said.

Danald added a maximum 130 worshipers are allowed at services subject to the building’s size.

Kuching Chinese Charitable Trust Board chairman Datuk Richard Wee, who also oversees the affairs of Chinese temples in Kuching, said each temple committee has its own SOPs to follow.

“The temple committee will come up with SOPs to limit the number of people entering the temple to pray at one time.

“For example 15 people may enter the temple and perform their prayers at one time, while the rest have to queue up waiting for their turn outside the entrance while keeping social distance between each other,” he said.

“The same SOP is also enforced at cemeteries to those praying to their ancestors and relatives buried there.

At the same time, we also advise worshipers not to do open burning, that is not burning of joss sticks.”

Masjid Darul Barakah chairman Abdul Rahman Noor said his congregation has been diligently complying with the SOP set by the mosque committee as well as the government.

They include wearing face masks at all times, checking temperatures at every entry point, applying hand sanitiser, and congregation members bringing their own prayer mats.

He said initially many were not used to the SOPs with some forgetting to wear or bring face masks, so the mosque management committee prepared face masks for such cases.

“The mosque committee also extensively cleans and sanitises the carpets, doors, and railings in the mosque at least three times a week.

“For Friday prayers, we limit the number of people entering the mosque to 250 at one time. Before this, the number of congregation members in the mosque at a time was around 700 to 800 every Friday,” he said.