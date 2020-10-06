George Y Residence project signifies Naim Group’s tribute to late architect

KUCHING: Naim Group of Companies is paying tribute to late architect, George Yong Nyan Ted of Architecture Design Practice (ADP), who had been instrumental in the group’s developments in the past 25 years.

Yong was the architect who designed the group’s multi-award-winning Naim Sapphire Condominium Homes at Jalan Batu Lintang here.

In memory of him, Naim held a topping-up ceremony on Monday to symbolise the upcoming completion of Naim Sapphire’s George Y Residence – named after the architect.

The event was also run to coincide with Yong’s birthday.

The widow Irene Lim, who is also an architect/partner of ADP, together with family members were joined by Naim chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi and Naim group managing director Datuk Hasmi Hasnan at the ceremony, which also marked the upcoming commencement of Naim Group’s 25th anniversary celebration.

In his remarks, Hasmi said the George Y Residence described the story of a man, whose vision and perseverance helped to create what would later be a benchmark in luxurious living in this region.

“Our chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi and I knew George Yong many years ago, when he (Yong) and I just started our businesses.

“I remember him as someone who was enthusiastic, visionary and very driven in whatever he did.

“In fact, George Yong was very much a part of Naim Group of Companies’ 25-year journey, as we had collaborated in many of our property developments,” he said.

Hasmi added that the George Y Residence represented the result of their dream of bringing a benchmark in luxury living to their communities – a personification of the residents within the development.

“We call it ‘a penthouse tower’ – it’s a low-density development featuring not only the luxury of space, but also conveniences such as lifts accessing directly to your units, your exclusive foyer and many more. Works on the tower are expected to complete this December, and we hope to unveil it after that.

“Sadly, George Yong is no longer with us. However, his memory lives on with the George Y Residence. We honour him for being a part of us for many years, and this is his legacy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim thanked Naim for holding the event in memory of her late husband.

“My family and I are very touched indeed.

“The topping-up ceremony at the George Y Residence has evoked many memories.

“We are honoured with the opportunity to create Naim Sapphire for our client and the community,” she said.