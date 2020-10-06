Glove supply shortage will continue to be acute in 2021

KUCHING: The supply shortage of gloves will continue to be acute in 2021, analysts project, noting that even assuming a 15 per cent demand growth in 2022, supply would be unable to meet demand.

In a sector update, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) has done an analysis to quash any concerns of oversupply.

“We highlight that even assuming a 15 per cent demand growth in 2022, supply would be unable to meet demand,” Kenanga Research said.

“In anticipation of higher demand due to the pandemic, stock piling and new users following the pandemic, players are raising capacities to meet the surging demand.

“Our analysis suggests that acute supply and super-normal demand could persist over the next two years. Interestingly, players are getting orders for new users that include airlines, restaurants, retail apparel chains and hotel operators.

“If we look at the capacity expansion numbers in isolation, it looks overwhelming. Juxtaposed against the annual demand growth and new pandemic-led demand, the additional capacity is not a concern.

“In fact, the estimated new yearly capacity may not actually start as scheduled and hence the supply shortage will continue to be acute in 2021.”

According to Kenanga Research, typically, to cater for normal demand, glove makers essentially need to build just one plant per year.

The research arm however noted that from channel checks, to cater for this current pandemic-driven demand, two to three plants are required for each glove maker (on average) annually in order to meet the supernormal demand, which take between 12 to 24 months to complete.

Hence, Kenanga Research concluded that average selling price (ASP) tightness will continue going into 2021.

“We highlight that rumours of a player in China ramping up capacity by 30 billion pieces over two to three years appears absurd as it typically takes eight to 10 years to build such capacity.”