Govt bans travel from Sabah effective from Oct 12 – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): The government has issued a travel ban from Sabah to Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan from Oct 12 until Oct 25 following the surge in Covid-19 cases, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“However, special exemptions will be given to certain cases involving emergency, death, essential services and others that will require permission from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Those who have received permission must undergo Covid-19 screening by the MOH upon arrival at the entry points of their destinations,” he said in a statement on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

As for entry into Sabah, he said that permission would be given to several categories, namely Sabahans holding the H code in their MyKad and spouses of Sabahans holding valid Malaysian Immigration passes issued by the Malaysian Immigration Department of Sabah or have proof of marriage and birth certificate.

Other than that, permission is also given to workers of essential services with valid Malaysian Immigration passes and non-Sabahan students holding student passes issued by the Immigration Department of Sabah.

Permanent residents of Sabah with a H-code MyPR card or entry permit endorsements in their passports will also be allowed to enter the state.

He said that civil servants working in Sabah would be required to obtain the Section 66(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 stamp at the Sabah Immigration Office upon arrival in the state.

Those who want to enter the state must apply to the Chief Minister’s Department, through the Sabah Internal Affairs and Research Office, for consideration and undergo Covid-19 screening by the Ministry of Health upon arrival at the entry points of their destinations.

For enquiries, contact the Sabah Disaster Operations Room at 088-369434.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that a total of 363 individuals were detained yesterday for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“Of the total, 307 were issued compound notices while 56 were remanded. Among the offences committed were not wearing faces masks (144 people), failure to provide the tools or record personal details (129) and not complying with physical distancing (53),” he said.

He also said that 151 illegal immigrants and a boat skipper were arrested under Ops Benteng, while five vehicles were seized from the 133 roadblocks set up. – Bernama