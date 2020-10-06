Innovation vital in a pandemic-changing landscape

KUCHING: The unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic has shattered the fantasy of those who championed globalisation and promised a world of winners, a more inter-connected society and international cooperation.

This pandemic has shown how the global community is heavily interconnected and vulnerable with a change in the behaviour of the global community. Not a single country, no matter how powerful or prosperous, can overcome this cross-border pandemic alone.

This pandemic has resulted in political, economic, social and cultural shifts that changed the global landscape — and it appears to be accelerating the deglobalisation process and already hurting global investment and trade.

AmBank Research in a thematic report yesterday outlined expectations that global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows may fall by 40 per cent in 2020 and 2021.

“How severe the impact on global investment and trade flow depends on the degree to which restrictive measures become binding and supply chains being relocated to home markets,” it said in the special report. “The placing of restrictions and screening on investment and trade are not new but the scope of their expansion is.

“Prior to the pandemic, screening is justified on the fear of becoming dependent on a foreign company for the delivery of critical goods and services, a desire to ensure that domestic technology and expertise remain within national borders and the prevention of surveillance or sabotage of essential services.

“Today, the pandemic has added a new dimension to these insecurities that will have global ramifications on investment and trade flows.

“Moving forward, as a result of the pandemic virus, there is a need to change and adapt to the new business ecosystem.”

AmBank REsearch also saw that fundamentals in global supply value chains have changed in reaction to global supply disruptions.

This comes as industries are reorienting and diversifying their lines of production, expanding the scope of their cooperation across borders to better adapt to the changing global supply and demand shock.

“They are remodelling as they start taking into consideration of reviewing business strategies, operation, communication and financial considerations – towards building and strengthening resilience amidst a changing business ecosystem,” it added.

“The reviews are undertaken as part of the change management process to implement structural changes by revisiting their business models, with the aim of improving and facilitating cash flow and install innovative and state-of-the-art technologies.

“As industries are reorienting and diversifying, they are also expanding the scope of their cooperation across borders to better adapt to the changing global supply and demand shock.

“The situation due to Covid-19 is becoming more challenging as more countries are now looking inward. Understandably, it is to sustain the growth of their own export market.”

Given these impending issues, AmBank Research suggested for government policies to focus on supporting local businesses to enable them to restrategise, revamp and remodel based on the global shift in consumer markets, investment and trade.

“There is a need to start working on investments and trade in new areas of future growth while strengthening their market presence to stay relevant,” it advised.

“After decades of focusing on the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, emphasis should be on growing new areas like health, medical device manufacturing, digital technology and halal food industries.

“Firms and governments need to rethink to ensure resilience in global supply chains following the impact of Covid-19. For some, Covid-19 argues for supply chains to be renationalised, or at least shortened, to reduce risks from global exposure.”

AmBank Research further said firms may also need to rethink sourcing decisions, resulting in reordering of global production, with potentially far-reaching implications, especially for developing countries. The government will need to reconsider the list of strategic goods for which there is a requirement for domestic production, or impose new sourcing constraints on businesses.

“It must also revisit the procurement practices, consider the trade and investment policy environment that can best support resilience like digital infrastructure to improve productivity or improvements to trade facilitation practices to minimise scope for disruptions related to face-to-face processes.

“The government may also need to consider special arrangements for specific supply chains for strategic goods.”

The situation due to Covid-19 is becoming more challenging as more countries are now looking inward for growth. — Bernama photo