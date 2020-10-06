JCI Padawan upholds spirit of inclusion, engages youths from diverse backgrounds

KUCHING: The Padawan chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia has always engaged youths from diverse backgrounds, in line with its parent organisation’s core value of inclusivity.

JCI Padawan president Johnny Bong said the present line-up of the chapter’s committee itself reflected the representation of various communities in Sarawak.

“Two of our vice-presidents represent the Bumiputera communities — Sahrul Haziq Sarbini is Malay, while Rachel Justin Janggi is Iban.

“I realise that there are those who may think JCI is a Chinese organisation, but it is not.

“The only set requirement for participation in JCI is that you must be a youth, aged between 18 and 40,” he said when met during JCI Padawan’s Mid-Autumn Festival held at one of the member’s residence at Jalan Stapok here recently.

On the gathering, Bong said it was one of many activities run by JCI Padawan every year.

“We also hold gatherings in connection with other occasions such as Hari Raya, Gawai Dayak, Malaysia Day and Christmas,” he added.

JCI Malaysia is affiliated to JCI — a global leadership development organisation for young people aged 18 to 40.

It was founded by Henry Giessenbier in St Louis, Missouri in the US, in 1915.

This movement was introduced in Malaya in 1954, while the establishment in Sarawak and Sabah took place in 1956 and 1963, respectively.

On Oct 11, 1975, JCI Malaysia was formed through the signing of a merger agreement between these three separate organisations, in Kuala Lumpur.

Currently, there are more than 70 local chapters affiliated with JCI Malaysia.

Under JCI Sarawak, there are 13 local chapters.