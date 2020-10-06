Kelantan sends 13 doctors to help Sabah beat back Covid-19

KOTA BHARU (Oct 5): The Kelantan Health Department has sent 13 doctors to Sabah to assist in the fight against COVID-19 in the East Malaysian state.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the doctors were sent in two phases — five in Phase 1 on Sept 23 and eight in Phase 2 yesterday.

“These doctors are from various hospitals in Kelantan, to assist the hospitals in Sabah tackle the COVID-19 outbreak,” he added when contacted today.

On another development, Dr Zaini said the nine COVID-19-positive individuals in Kelantan, including a 17-month-old baby, were currently in stable condition.

However, in view of the daily increase in cases now, the Kelantan Health Department urged the public to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures set to curb the viral infection, he added. — BERNAMA