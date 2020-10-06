Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan under CMCO until Oct 20

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 6): The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be enforced in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan from 12.01 am tomorrow (Oct 7) until Oct 20, according to the CMCO Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by the National Security Council.

According to the SOP, during that period, residents are not allowed to leave the area and employers have to allow their employees to take leave or work from home.

“Permission to work only for essential services with the approval of the PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police),” according to the SOP shared to the media here today.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who said that the CMCO was aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 at the three locations and enabling targeted active case detection to be carried out, only announced the effective date of the CMCO.

According to the SOP, the essential services are banking and finance; electricity and energy; fire and rescue; port; postal; prison; fuel and lubricants; healthcare and medical, solid waste management and public cleansing as well as sewerage.

Also included in the essential services list are radio communications including broadcasting and television, telecommunications, transportation, water, e-commerce, defence and security, food supply, wildlife, immigration, customs, hotel and accommodation, information technology, electric and electronics; and other services deemed essential.

In a related development, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor has advised the people in the state to always comply with the instructions and SOP set by the government.

“Avoid 3C namely crowded place, confined space and close conversation. Practise 3W, wash your hands often with water and soap, wear face masks in public places or if symptomatic and warn self and others,” he said in a statement. – Bernama