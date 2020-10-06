Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases continue climb to another record high at 691 cases, four deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Malaysia announced yet another record daily high of 691 new Covid-19 cases today with only three of them imported, the Ministry of Health announced today.
More than half of the new cases, 394, were attributed to the Tembok Cluster involving a prison in Kedah, while 219 came from red zones in Sabah.
In addition, there were four new deaths announced — three in Sabah and the other in Penang. — MalayMail
MORE TO COME
Terkini #COVID19Malaysia 6 Okt 2020
Kes sembuh=87
Jumlah kes sembuh= 10,427 kes
Kes positif= 691
(kes import=3, kes tempatan=688)
Jumlah positif= 13,504 kes
Kes kematian= 4
Jumlah kes kematian= 141 kes
Kes dirawat di ICU= 31 kes
Bantuan Alat Pernafasan= 8 kes pic.twitter.com/8T740OOt2Z
