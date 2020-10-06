Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases continue climb to another record high at 691 cases, four deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Malaysia announced yet another record daily high of 691 new Covid-19 cases today with only three of them imported, the Ministry of Health announced today.

More than half of the new cases, 394, were attributed to the Tembok Cluster involving a prison in Kedah, while 219 came from red zones in Sabah.

In addition, there were four new deaths announced — three in Sabah and the other in Penang. — MalayMail

MORE TO COME

Terkini #COVID19Malaysia 6 Okt 2020 Kes sembuh=87

Jumlah kes sembuh= 10,427 kes

Kes positif= 691

(kes import=3, kes tempatan=688)

Jumlah positif= 13,504 kes

Kes kematian= 4

Jumlah kes kematian= 141 kes

Kes dirawat di ICU= 31 kes

Bantuan Alat Pernafasan= 8 kes