Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases continue climb to another record high at 691 cases, four deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Malaysia announced yet another record daily high of 691 new Covid-19 cases today with only three of them imported, the Ministry of Health announced today.

More than half of the new cases, 394, were attributed to the Tembok Cluster involving a prison in Kedah, while 219 came from red zones in Sabah.

In addition, there were four new deaths announced — three in Sabah and the other in Penang. — MalayMail

MORE TO COME

