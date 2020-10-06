Ministry continues to help promote homestay programmes

SIBU: Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will continue to assist in promoting tourism in the state as the country faces the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its Assistant Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting said his Ministry will identify several home stay programme operators to help promote their respective villages or longhouses.

“Ideally, every homestay operator should register with our Ministry so appropriate assistance can be given from time to time,” he explained.

According to Ting, the Sarawak government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will ensure that local homestay operators benefit from the domestic tourism industry and increase their income.

There is no denying that the tourism industry in the state is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic like the rest of the world.

“It is a wise move to encourage locals to holiday within the state which is safer and reduces the risk of infection,” he said during the State Tourism Coordination Committee Meeting No 2/2020 press conference in Parkcity Everly Bintulu Hotel yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Resident, Jack Aman Luat said several villages and longhouses in Sebauh and Tatau areas identified as having potential will be assisted by his office to run homestay programmes.

“So far, there is no registered homestay programme in Bintulu with only a local company offering local tourism-oriented programmes,” he added.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee and Sarawak Tourism Board’s (STB) representative Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor were among those present.