Multiple cable faults to SEB Kidurong substation cause of power outage

BINTULU (Oct 6): Multiple cable faults along the 11kV feeder cables to Sarawak Energy’s Kidurong substation caused an outage and is hampering full restoration of electricity supply to affected areas there.

Sarawak Energy in a statement today said that the outage was first reported at about 10pm on Monday (Oct 5) and their technical team was immediately deployed to restore supply.

Partial restoration was completed within the hour by 10.48pm on the same night although some areas continued to suffer outages from intermittent trips subsequently traced to multiple cable faults. The cause of the multiple faults is still being investigated.

“Our team detected multiple faults along the feeder, and have been at site since Monday night working to restore supply. We are updating our affected customers on the situation and truly appreciate their kind understanding on this.

“We assure them that we are doing our best to restore power supply safely as soon as we can and apologise for the inconvenience caused,” said Sarawak Energy Bintulu Region regional manager Jabu Ngumbang.

Customers can contact Sarawak Energy’s 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or email [email protected] for more information and service updates.

Customers can also download Sarawak Energy’s mobile app SEB cares, available on Google Play and Apple App Store for assistance.