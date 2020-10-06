Penans urged to stay united, support GPS government

MIRI: The Penan community in Telang Usan constituency are urged to stay united and continue to work closely with the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said this is vital for the Penan community to continue to progress like the other rural communities in his constituency.

“I’m happy to say that there has been a great change in the Penan community’s attitude towards life today, emphasising unity and supporting the state government leadership.

“Let us work harder to bring more developments to Telang Usan, be it in terms of infrastructure, amenities, economy, social and our faith in God,” he stated when officiating at the Saberkas Sports Carnival at Long Latei, Sungai Melanah in Telang Usan on Sunday.

In this respect, Dennis called on the Penan community to look at the more progressive communities around them and to pick up positive elements and learn from them.

“Your decision to listen to the state government’s advice has actually brought much positive changes in your community today.

“Off hand, I know there is no Penan village in Telang Usan that did not receive government assistance or is left out without development projects.”

At the same time, he pointed out that there is no alternative to an experienced government and leaders who know every nook and corner of a state like GPS and its leaders.

He urged the rural folk not to get confused or attracted to promises made by the opposition.

Ketua Kampung of Long Latie, Jangin Duwin, in his address earlier admitted that the Penan community though living far in the very rural area of Sarawak is now experiencing a better living standard along with other communities in Telang Usan.

Jangin said various infrastructure and amenities projects have been implemented for his village such as 24-hour electricity supply, water storage tank, village roads, futsal field and football field with grandstand besides provision of government financial aid for the church, village safety and development committee, Sunday school and many others.

Thus, he urged the villagers to give their strongest support to GPS, saying the Penan community still needed more government assistance to further improve their living standards.

“Through my experience, Dennis is a very capable and accessible leader.

“We need this kind of government and leader. I believe we have learned a lot through past experiences, that supporting the opposition was really a waste of time and bringing us backward and to nowhere.”

Some 10 Penan villages took part in the two-day carnival.

The participants were from Long Bangan, Long Kevok, Long Lilim, Long Liwek, Long Tepen, Long Tujang, Long Jenalong, Long Iman and Long Latie.