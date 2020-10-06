‘RM350,000 fund to get Bumiputeras to study in Chinese schools’

KUCHING: The Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management will set up a fund worth RM350,000 to encourage Bumiputera students to pursue their studies at Chinese independent secondary schools across the state, said its chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

He said a recent meeting among board members had agreed to set aside the amount for the fund, with the name of the fund to be decided later.

“The RM350,000 will be from the annual allocation given by the Sarawak state government.

“We want to encourage more Bumiputera students to pursue their secondary-level education at our schools, especially those who have completed their primary-level education at our Chinese primary schools because they already have the foundation,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Lau said the association aimed at increasing the number of Bumiputera students in Chinese independent secondary schools in Sarawak from the current two-to-three per cent, to between five and eight per cent in the next five years.

There are 14 Chinese independent secondary schools in Sarawak, of which four are in Kuching (Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No. 1, CHMS No. 3, CHMS No. 4, and Batu Kawa Min Lit Secondary School); one each in Serian (Serian Public Secondary School) and Sarikei (Ming Lik Secondary School); five in Sibu (Catholic High School, Wong Nai Siong Secondary School, Guong Ming Middle School, Citizen Middle School and Kiang Hin Middle School); one in Bintulu (Kai Dee Middle School); and two in Miri (Pei Min Middle School and Riam Road Secondary School).

According to Lau, these schools have a combined student population of 7,700.

“In Sarawak, two to three per cent of students in the 14 schools are Bumiputera, which means over a hundred and not coming to 200 of them are Bumiputera students,” he said.

He added that most of these Bumiputera students are studying at Riam Road Secondary School in Miri.

Through the new fund, he said the association will subsidise the school fees of Bumiputera students who are interested in studying at Chinese independent secondary schools in Sarawak.

He said the fund could also be used to help poor Bumiputera students depending on their needs.

“Given our aim to increase the number of Bumiputera students at Chinese independent secondary schools to between five and eight per cent in the next five years, we hope our schools will be willing to engage efforts or go the extra mile to draw in Bumiputera students.

“These Bumiputera students will need all the encouragement that they can get because we do not want to see them drop out or quit after one or two semesters.”

Lau added that all the 14 schools will be expected to play their respective roles to encourage Bumiputera students, particularly those who had completed their primary-level education at Chinese primary schools, to study at their schools.

The annual grant by the Sarawak government to the 14 Chinese independent secondary schools in the state started in 2014 when the then chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, first pledged RM3 million.

In 2015, Adenan increased the grant to RM4 million and pledged an annual increase of RM1 million to the grant.

Adenan’s successor Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg continued the Sarawak government’s pledge for Chinese independent secondary schools in the state, with the cumulative grant brought to RM9 million this year.