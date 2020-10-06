SDMC: 145 family members, contacts of Covid-19 case tests negative in Pa’ Dalih and Miri

KUCHING (Oct 6): Covid-19 tests conducted on 145 people in Pa’ Dalih, Bario and Miri, in connection with a recent case, have all returned negative, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said samples were taken from 117 residents of Kampung Pa’ Dalih, eight family members and 20 social contacts of the Covid-19 positive case reported by the Sepang District Health Office in Selangor, who has a history of movement in Pa’ Dalih.

“Until today, all the test results have returned negative. There are no pending (lab test) results,” he said when asked for the latest update on the Sarawakian from Miri who was found positive for Covid-19 on Oct 2.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, expressed his gratitude to the State Health Department and Bomba for their swift action in Pa’ Dalih to ensure that the people are screened for Covid-19.

“We also barred entry and exit to Kampung Pa’Dalih. Nobody was allowed to go in and out from the village until the Covid-19 test results were released. I’m happy that the tests have proven to be negative,” he said but noted that SDMC was still investigating the source of infection of the case.

Covid-19 control and prevention activities were carried out by the State Health Department and Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) on Oct 3 in Pa’ Dalih after the case was confirmed.

On another issue, Uggah urged the public not to hesitate to contact SDMC by calling the Bilik Gerakan Negeri if they come across any Person Under Surveillance (PUS) wearing white wristbands in public.

“Those who are under home quarantine, please comply with the stay home order and remain at home.

“The enforcement will not think twice to take action on those who do not comply with the directive,” he said.

He also appealed to all Sarawakians not to be complacent in adhering to standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government even though Sarawak has low Covid-19 cases compared to other states in the country at the moment.

“Even though our figure is low compared to the other states, this does not mean that we have won the war.

“Please do not be complacent and too confident. Please comply with the SOP, which is very crucial to ensure that the chain of Covid-19 infection can be broken,” he said.

The Bilik Gerakan Negeri, which is currently operating for 24 hours until Oct 18, can be contacted on any matters concerning Covid-19 at 082-513340, 082-649813, 082-536512, 082-646634, 082-443991, 082-510014, 082-649684, 082-313518 or via WhatsApp at 011-4085 9282.