Take into account situation in Sarawak when deciding whether to hold state polls – Dr Yii

KUCHING (Oct 6): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii opines that the local context and situation in Sarawak must be taken in account when deciding whether to hold a state election soon amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Dr Yii said the decision to hold a state election could not simply rely on controlling the state borders alone to stem the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“For an election to be done in Sarawak, many of the staff and officers, including those from the Election Commission and enforcers such as the police, will be mobilised from outside Sarawak into the state to help out with the elections,” he said in a statement.

Dr Yii pointed out that the size of the state was almost as big as Peninsula Malaysia and to hold an election would require a lot of manpower and thus, increasing the risk of Covid-19 cases being imported into the state.

He said there were also many Sarawakians voters who were working or studying outside of the state and might return to exercise their civic duty if an election is called.

“In order for them to vote, they will need to fly into Sarawak as well and are we going to deny them entry and deny their right to vote?”

Even if returning Sarawakians are allowed to vote in quarantine centres, Dr Yii remarked that the length of the quarantine period would deter many from returning, as some might not be able to request such a long time off from their work or school.

“That itself is also against spirit of democracy, where we should find ways to allow everyone the right to exercise their vote.”

In comparison, Dr Yii said Singapore was a small country and almost all the manpower required to run the elections was internally mobilised.

“In countries such as New Zealand, their prime minister has already postponed the election before once due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases. Now they have not had a single case for past 10 days and are moving back to level one (low risk) where there be no more restrictions.”

Dr Yii said the mandate of the incumbent state government only ends in June 2021 and there should be no rush or any justifications for the elections to be done soon.

“While the cases in Sarawak now may seem low, no one can predict the trend in the future, especially if there is a new hidden cluster that is being discovered.”

He stressed the state government should not be complacent about the situation as not too long ago Sarawak had reported a higher number of Covid-19 cases compared with the rest of the country.

“Right now, the main focus has to be on curbing the virus, protecting the people’s lives and their livelihood.”