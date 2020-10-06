Unimas signs MoU on gas distribution courses in Sarawak

SAMARAHAN: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas)’s Faculty of Engineering has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Utilities on developing a module and also running training programmes and competency courses related to low-pressure gas distribution in Sarawak.

According to Unimas deputy vice-chancellor (research and innovation) Prof Wan Hashim Wan Ibrahim, the project between the ministry and the university is in line with the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016 in Sarawak.

“Courses to be offered by the university are ‘Gas Responsible Persons for Premises with Gas System Installed’ and competency certificates for those involved with the distribution and installation of low-pressure gas (systems) such as those in restaurants and laundry operations,” said Wan Hashim when met prior to the MoU signing ceremony yesterday.

He also regarded the developed modules and competency courses as the result of prior discussions between the Faculty of Engineering at Unimas and the Gas Distribution Division of the Ministry of Utilities.

“They are also unique and developed based on benchmarking made with other national and international programmes, and also involve the participation from industry to meet the current needs and requirements of the gas industry in Sarawak.”

Apart from that, Wan Hashim also said the e-learning system would be used in the developed module and competency courses to ensure that blended learning approach could be implemented effectively.

“With the facilities and expertise available in Unimas, the wish of the state government to realise the capabilities of Sarawakians and at the same time, to reduce the dependency on others towards developing Sarawak, could be achieved.

“Furthermore, health and safety aspects of the gas industry in Sarawak could be improved further via such courses,” he added.

Meanwhile, permanent secretary to the ministry Datuk Alice Jawan said the MoU marked a historic day for the ministry, as it was entering a new partnership and collaboration with Unimas towards driving the development of training and competency of the gas distribution industry in Sarawak.

The Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016 came into effect on July 1, 2018, and it had given Sarawak full authority to regulate the economic, technical and safety aspects of the gas distribution industry in the state.

“Since then, the ministry has been working hard to establish regulations, standards, and guidelines to ensure that all gas distribution activities are regulated to the highest standards,” said Alice.

She also said the MoU-signing was timely as Sarawak aimed to produce more local talents and competent individuals to participate in the gas distribution industry activities.

With Unimas being an established, multi-disciplinary university with a pool of highly-qualified academicians and personnel, Alice was confident that the university could pave the way towards developing and establishing the appropriate gas competency syllabus and training programmes for

Sarawak, which would be accredited by the Ministry of Utilities.

The enforcement of the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016 allows for competent persons to participate in gas distribution activities that include designing, building, managing, and maintaining of gas pipeline systems.

Alice said Sarawak would more competent individuals in order to spur the gas distribution businesses.