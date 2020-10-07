Allegations of Muhyiddin violating MOH order not true – PM’s office

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was not wearing the Covid-19 monitoring wristband of the Health Ministry (MOH) as he was advised to carry out self-health monitoring using home assessment tool (HAT) via MySejahtera application.

According to a statement of the Prime Minister’s Office today, the move was based on risk evaluation conducted by MOH officers on Monday.

“The Prime Minister was advised to undergo self-quarantine and carry out self-health monitoring in the house daily for 14 days using home assessment tool (HAT) through MySejahtera application.

“In this regard, he was not required by MOH to wear the monitoring wristband,” according to a statement which refers to the absence of monitoring wristband in the the Prime Minister’s wrist which went viral and was questioned by netizens.

The statement stressed that the allegation that the Prime Minister violated MOH order was not true.

According to the statement, the result of the Covid-19 screening test carried out on the Prime Minister on Monday (Oct 5) was confirmed negative yesterday.

Apart from that, Muhyiddin had also undergone Covid-19 screenings on Sept 22, 26 and 29 and all the tests were found negative.

He was however advised to get treatment immediately at a health facility nearby if he experienced symptoms during the quarantine period.

“So far, the health of the Prime Minister is good. Despite that, he will continue to carry out self-quarantine until the 14-day period stipulated by MOH is over,” the statement said.

Muhyiddin has to undergo self-quarantine when he chaired the National Security Council (MKN) meeting which was attended by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri on Saturday.

Zulkifli was confirmed Covid-19 positive on Monday and is being treated at a hospital in Seremban. — Bernama