Analysts: AirAsia X restructuring necessary to avoid liquidation

KUCHING: Analysts laud AirAsia X Bhd’s (AirAsia X) restructuring plan geared at facilitating an injection of fresh equity which will allow the airline to fly again.

The international low cost airlines on Tuesday said it was facing severe liquidity constraints as travel and border restrictions have grounded all scheduled flights and there is no imminent return to normalcy.

An imminent default of contractual commitments will precipitate a potential liquidation of the airline, it added. A major debt restructuring and a renegotiation of its financial obligations are pre-requisites for any raising of fresh equity which will be required to restart the airline.

The first part of the proposal is a debt exercise to restructure about RM63.5 billion of debts to be reconstituted into an acknowledgement of indebtedness by AirAsia X for a principal amount of up to RM200 million.

Furthermore, it also entails debt waivers, termination of contracts with related parties and conversion of advance payment and placed deposits to travel credits. Aside from this, the company also intends to undertake a proposed reduction of 90 per cent of the issued share capital and consolidation of every 10 existing ordinary shares in Airasia X into 1 Airasia X share.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) called AirAsia X’s proposals — which had been submitted to Bursa Malaysia — as bold.

“Recall that the RM63.5 billion debt amount entails forward capital commitments (such as future lease rentals and aircraft purchase commitments), estimated compensation, penalties arising from early termination of contracts and so on,” MIDF Research said in a note yesterday.

“From this amount, Airasia X proposes that the debt will be reconstituted into a principal amount of RM200 million, circa 0.3 per cent of its original value.

“The group maintains that the RM200 million value is an amount that the company’s future operational cash flows may accommodate and is payable annually over a period of up to five years.”

To reiterate, based on its results for its second quarter of financial year 2020, Airasia X’s cash balances and equivalent stood at RM252.03 million with operating expenditure at circa RM220 million.

Zooming in on cash flow level, for the period ended on June 30, 2020, MIDF Research saw that AirAsia X’s repayment of lease liabilities is at RM201.27 million with interest paid on lease liabilities at RM73.17 million. Total lease liabilities stood at approximately RM5.8 billion.

“These figures only serve to highlight the group financial woes, pinpointing the fact that without significant debt restructuring exercise, Airasia X may well become among the casualties of Covid-19 pandemic,” it opined.

Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) believe the debt restructuring exercise was well needed to address AirAsia X’s stretched cash flow and current liquidity constraints, though the significant haircut expected to be assumed by its creditors may be a sticking point.

“The subsequent corporate exercises will involve a reduction of 90 per cent of its issued share capital and consolidation of every 10 existing shares to 1 consolidated share.

“Airasia X has an issued share capital of RM1.53 billion, comprising 4.1 billion shares. The exercises will result in its share capital reducing to RM0.15 billion, with the credit of RM1.38 billion used to offset the accumulated losses. Its accumulated losses as at June 30, 2020 stood at a negative balance of RM2.2 billion. It will be reduced to a negative balance of RM900.9 million after the exercise.

“Meanwhile, the number of shares is expected to reduce to 414.8 million post-consolidation. This capital reconstruction may help facilitate future restructuring exercises, which will still need the group to address its shareholders deficit. The Group had an unaudited deficit in shareholders’ equity of RM0.96 billion as at June 2020.”

Airasia X said it will continue its focus of medium haul flight operations within the five to six-hour range, with a fleet size of 25 A330 aircraft, based on a rotational basis.

The group also intends to raise up to RM500 million, including making an application for a government guaranteed loan under the Danajamin Prihatin Guarantee Scheme and/or raising funds from equity providers to manage its working capital.