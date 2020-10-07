CM: Flexible education system needed for Sarawakians to master English as state moves towards digital economy

KUCHING (Oct 7): The education system in the state has to be flexible when it comes to encouraging the people to master English if Sarawak is to embrace a digital economy, said the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We cannot deny that the language of technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), is the international language of English.

“That is why the Sarawak government’s position is that while it is mandatory to use Malay language as it is our national language, we must encourage our young to master English.

“Our education system in Sarawak has to be flexible if we want to become a state moving towards a digital economy,” he said when closing the 4th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2020 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Abang Johari, who is also the patron of IDECS, said that from Sarawak’s perspective, there is a lot of geological data and natural resources but it still lacking knowledge on how to process data in digital technology, especially in AI.

“Data is key. Data has to be analysed and that will give you the outcome, and that outcome will be your product.

“In this regard, we need to apply AI processes in our efforts to analyse and monetise the data which will then drive our economy,” he said.

Abang Johari noted that in digital economy, infrastructure is important, which is why the state government has been placing emphasis on infrastructure development.

“The market is there for you, provided you can engage with the market. We are rolling out the basic infrastructure so that we can transfer the data to monetise the resources,” he said.

He also believes that Sarawak needs to open its doors to relevant experts from all over the world.

“If the platform is right, it can transform Sarawak into a global player in technology,” he added.