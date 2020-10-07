CMCO in Sabah: Public transport services will be suspended temporarily

KOTA KINABALU: The services of all public transport, except taxi, e-hailing and food delivery, will be suspended during the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, and Putatan districts.

Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board chairman Datuk Chin Kim Hiung said that during the CMCO, which will come into force from midnight tonight until Oct 20, public transport services except for the three mentioned, were not allowed to operate in or enter the three districts.

He said taxi and e-hailing services were only allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm, with food delivery from 6am to 6pm.

“All passengers, taxi and e-hailing drivers and employees involved are required to wear face masks while using the vehicles, besides being required to always wash their hands or use disinfectant liquid, before and after boarding the vehicle.

“For taxi and e-hailing, vehicle and facility cleaning is mandatory at the terminal or depot after the end of operating hours. Passengers with symptoms are not allowed to use public transport,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Chin said physical distancing was also mandatory with only a maximum of two passengers allowed. – Bernama