CMCO in three areas in Sabah, Klang in Selangor from Oct 9 – Ismail Sabri

​​​​​​KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be imposed in Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran in Sabah, and Klang in Selangor beginning Oct 9 to check the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the CMCO would be enforced for 14 days in these red zones to enable targeted case detection activities to be carred out.

“Movements in and out of these four CMCO areas will be banned. Only essential services including factories and the related services network will be allowed.

“The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) will list out the essential services concerned in these areas,” he said at a media conference streamed live from his home via the Defence Ministry Facebook page today.

He said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the affected areas includes allowing two members from a house to go out and get food and household supplies, closure of non-essential services, and limiting the operation hours of restaurants, grocery shops and convenience stores to between 6 am and 6 pm. – Bernama

MORE TO COME