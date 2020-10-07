Covid-19: 90 including individuals attending MKN meeting confirmed negative — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 90 individuals, including close contacts of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, were confirmed negative for Covid-19, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that the number also included those who attended the special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) at the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD) on Saturday (Oct 3), which was also attended by Zulkifli, who tested positive for

Covid-19 on Monday.

“Thus far, the relevant district health offices are still identifying his (Zulkifli’s) close contacts, and conducting the necessary risk assessment and screening.

“The district health offices will continue the process of identifying other close contacts, and developments will be announced from time to time,” he said at a virtual press conference from his residence which was posted on the Ministry of Health (MOH) Facebook page yesterday.

On Monday, Dr Noor Hisham said that an individual who attended a meeting at PMD on Saturday had tested positive for

Covid-19, followed by Zulkifli’s own statement via social media confirming that he is currently

receiving treatment for the virus.

Zulkifli, who has a history of travel to Sabah recently, also called on the public who attended the event involving his presence from Sept 24 to Oct 4 to undergo a Covid-19 screening at a health clinic immediately.

Following that, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin issued a statement that all close contacts including Cabinet ministers attending the meeting were issued with a home surveillance and observation order (HSO) for 14 days from Oct 3, and must wear a surveillance bracelet.

Muhyiddin said that he is also undergoing self-quarantine for two weeks on the advice of the MOH.

Dr Noor Hisham who was also present at the MKN meeting also has to undergo a home quarantine. — Bernama