Covid-19: Three imported cases recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Oct 7): Sarawak recorded three new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative positive cases in the state to 724, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said all of the latest cases were imported cases which were recorded in Kuching, Sri Aman and Bintulu.

There were no locally transmitted cases reported in the state today.

“Case 722 involved a civil servant who is stationed and lives in Sri Aman. The case had gone to Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya for a holiday and took a random Covid-19 test on the return flight at Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Sept 25.

“The case then underwent Covid-19 screening using the RT-PCR test on Oct 3, and was ordered to undergo home quarantine the same day. The test came back positive on Oct 6,” SDMC said in a press statement today.

SDMC said the case was asymptomatic and referred to the Sarawak General hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

SDMC said the case had also underwent a random Covid-19 screening on Aug 24 d at KIA during a previous trip back to Kuala Lumpur which came back negative.

“The case does not have any overseas or Sabah travel history, but the case frequently travels to Pahang via Kuala Lumpur.”

SDMC said the case has been categorised as an import case in view that the patient was possibly infected whilst in Kuala Lumpur, and further investigation and tracking of all contacts to this case is still underway.

The second case, Case 723 is a local man who returned from Kuala Lumpur via Kuala Lumpur International Airport and KIA on Oct 3, and had underwent a random Covid-19 screening. The test came back positive on Oct 6.

SDMC said the case is a frequent traveller to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and the last visit there was on Sept 26 via Miri Airport. The case underwent a swab test on that day which returned negative.

“However, when the case arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Oct 3, the case failed to declare the visit to Sabah within the 14 days timeframe. The case was asymptomatic and was referred to the SGH for further treatment.

“This case has been categorised as an import case in view that the patient was infected while in a high risk area, which is Sabah, and further investigation and tracing of all contacts to this patient is still underway.”

The third case, Case 724, is a local man working in Tawau, Sabah as a security personnel who returned to Miri via a flight from Tawau to Kota Kinabalu, and from Kota Kinabalu to Miri on Sept 27, before driving a family car from Miri to Bintulu.

The case was given leave to meet with family members in Bintulu. Before returning to Sarawak, the case had underwent a Covid-19 test at a private laboratory in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 24.

The test came back negative and the case was allowed to enter Sarawak. On Oct 6, he went for a Day-10 RT-PCT test at Bintulu Health Clinic and it came back positive.

The case was asymptomatic and was referred to the Bintulu Hospital for further treatment. This case has been categorised as an import case in view that the patient was infected while in a high risk area, which is Sabah, and further investigation and tracking of all contacts to this patient is still underway.

Meanwhile, SDMC said a Covid-19 patient had recovered and was allowed to be discharged from Bintulu Hospital today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 684 or 94.48 per cent out of the overall cases.

“There are 21 patients currently being treated and isolated at hospitals throughout the state, of which 11 are being treated at SGH, six at Miri Hospital, three at Sibu Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital,” it added.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), SDMC said four new cases were recorded today with one case pending lab test result. There was no new deaths or new patients in the ICU today.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.