EC: Batu Sapi by-election to be held after death of incumbent

KUALA LUMPUR: A by-election (PRK) to fill the vacancy in the Batu Sapi, Sabah Parliamentary seat will be held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Liew Vui Keong, on Oct 2.

According to the Election Commission of Malaysia (EC), the by-election would be held in accordance with Article 54 Clause (1) of the Federal Constitution.

“The EC received the notice of the unexpected vacancy of the Parliamentary seat from the Speaker of the House of Representatives Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun yesterday.

“Therefore, the EC will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct 13, at 10am at the EC Headquarters, Menara SPR, Putrajaya,” according to the commission yesterday.

The special meeting, to be chaired by EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh, will discuss key dates of the by-election such as writ of Election, nomination day, polling day, voter register to be used and other preparations for the by-election. — Bernama