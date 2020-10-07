Faster cargo delivery service from Sibu with new direct flight to KL

SIBU: Folks here can look forward to faster outbound cargo delivery by Pos Malaysia now that Sibu Airport has been chosen as the new station for World Cargo Airlines Sdn Bhd.

Pos ACE (Asia Cargo Express) assistant ground operation manager Ku Pezelizan Ku Petra said Sibu Airport’s selection means that starting yesterday, items from Sibu would be delivered directly to Kuala Lumpur using an Air Freighter Boeing 737-400 without stopping in Kuching.

“The delivery time would definitely be cut short. We have it in Miri, in Kuching before this and now, we have a new station in Sibu.

“For sure, we will guarantee faster delivery. Before this, all items from Sibu will transit to Kuching but now directly to Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

He said the service runs from Monday to Saturday, with departure at 9.45am. However, Ku Pezelizan said that while deliveries from Sibu will go directly to Kuala Lumpur, inbound cargo from Kuala Lumpur will still go through Kuching first before arriving here.

He added that with the new direct outbound service, there is the possibility that delivery charges would be reduced.

He also said that prior to this new service, Pos Malaysia relied on commercial flights to deliver its cargo, but that due to the reduction of commercial flights during the Movement Control Order, Pos Malaysia opted for land transport to ship items from Sibu to Kuching which resulted in delays in the delivery system.

World Cargo Airlines (WCA) Sdn Bhd is a new brand name for Pos ACE.