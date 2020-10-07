Grand Seiko ushers in 60th anniversary with extensive new releases

KUALA LUMPUR: The year 2020 marks a historic journey of 60 years for Grand Seiko and it is capturing the imagination of its passionate fans all over again with the introduction of limited-edition releases of Grand Seiko commemorative models on Malaysian shores.

Setting the bar of excellence higher in celebration of its 60th anniversary is the introduction of Grand Seiko’s high-frequency caliber 9SA5 with a new type of Dual Impulse escapement – a rarity in the watchmaking industry. Developed entirely in-house, the 9SA5 is 15 per cent slimmer than the current 9S high-beat caliber, thanks to its horizontal layout of the barrel and gear trains. It is equipped with a new free-sprung balance, thus making it more resistant to shock and friction, and has the ability to retain its precision for a longer time.

Finished in meticulous Grand Seiko style, the new movement oozes a charm of its own with more demonstrative design codes than in the previous watches.

Marking a new milestone in its Spring Drive technology, Grand Seiko further demonstrates its finest watchmaking capabilities by unveiling the newly-developed Spring Drive movement – the slimmer five-day Spring Drive Caliber 9RA5.

Apart from greater power reserve, this caliber is most noted for its significant upgrade in accuracy to ±10 seconds per month, all thanks to the new integrated circuit.

And for the first time, it features a new temperature sensor to compensate for temperate-induced variations in crystal oscillation rate.

Since its inception in 1999, the ground-breaking Spring Drive is no longer a stranger to watch enthusiasts around the world. A propriety technology used by Grand Seiko, Spring Drive is a class of its own and arguably one of the greatest inventions in horology that utilises the highest degree of mechanical precision and unique mastery of craftsmanship.

Highlighting its history thus far, Grand Seiko pays tribute to the legendary Shizukuishi – the home of the brand’s mechanical watches. The 60th year heralds a new cycle for Grand Seiko and to commemorate this special year, the brand releases the limited-edition SBGW264G that is powered by the manual-winding Caliber 9S64 with a 18k rose gold case.

Its mesmerising intricate forest green dial pattern can only be achieved with extremely precise machine engraving, and draws on inspiration from the forest of white birch trees near the studio where the watch is made.

The dial shimmers in green and white when it is viewed from different angles, just like when sunlight catches the leaves of the trees with their white trunks in summer.

There are only 120 pieces of this limited-edition model available globally. Driven by dedication to perfection, Grand Seiko has established themselves time and again as they continue to evolve and push boundaries in watchmaking by incorporating more cutting-edge technology and unparalleled mechanical engineering.

For list of authorised dealers and more information on Grand Seiko, visit www.thongsia.com.my or Grand Seiko Malaysia Facebook page at www.facebook.com/grandseikomalaysia or Grand Seiko Malaysia Instagram page at www.instagram.com/grandseikomy.