Hamzah Zainudin tests negative for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has tested negative for Covid-19 after he underwent the swab test on Monday.

His press secretary Zulkifli Bujang, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter.

Hamzah was among the Cabinet members who attended the National Security Council (MKN) meeting on Saturday which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who was tested positive for Covid-19.

Following this, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that all close contacts, including Cabinet ministers, who attended the meeting have been issued a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) for 14 days beginning from Oct 3 and were told to wear a surveillance wristband.

Muhyiddin also informed that he would undergo a two-week self-quarantine following advice from the Health Ministry.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who attended the MKN meeting, is also undergoing home quarantine. – Bernama