Important to have licence to get govt assistance — Fatimah

KUCHING: Women entrepreneurs in the state must realise the importance of obtaining various licences if they want assistance from the government, said Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She stressed that although the government is keen to help more businesses in the state grow, entrepreneurs, especially businesswomen, must understand the process of obtaining assistance from the government.

“Obtaining various licences related to the respective fields which the entrepreneurs are involved in is important as it is through the licences that the government will be able to give assistance. It is also important as it proves that the entrepreneur is qualified for the assistance,” she pointed out yesterday.

She also said that women entrepreneurs in the state must also take the initiative to obtain licences to be able to obtain the various forms of assistance available for them.

Fatimah mentioned this to reporters during her visit to the Kina Karar Farm in Kampung Kuap here yesterday, where she took time to speak to the farm’s owner Kansar Karar @ Kina Karar, who is an award-winning woman entrepreneur.

“Kina is able to taste success in her business because she realised that it is important to obtain various licences for her business. She also made the effort to seek every assistance she can get from the government because the government is indeed sincere in helping entrepreneurs,” she said.

Kina thanked the government for giving her assistance after she initially experienced many obstacles in her business without any assistance.

Thanks to assistance from the government, she said her farm now generates an income of roughly more than RM2 million annually.

“I as an entrepreneur would not have made it this far had the government not provided me with any assistance. As entrepreneurs, we need to find all sorts of opportunities available for us in order for us to see our business grow,” said Kina.

During the recent state-level Women’s Day 2020 celebration, Kina was awarded the Chief Minister’s award for entrepreneurs for her success in business.

Kina, who is originally from Balai Ringin but is a married to a Kampung Kuap local, started her farming business some time in 2009 and her current farm has been operating since 2013.

Apart from having a successful farming business, Kina is also active in participating in various agro competitions throughout the country and offers services to train agro entrepreneurs as well.

She is currently a finalist representing the state in the national Base Mushroom Challenge which is expected to be held in Negeri Sembilan

soon.