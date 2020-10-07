KPDNHEP plans to upgrade enforcement division into department

ALOR GAJAH: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) plans to upgrade its Enforcement Division into a department.

Its minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the plan was in line with the division’s functions and contributions as the ministry’s backbone adding that the staff members have also served as frontliners in combating the spread of Covid-19.

“The ministry is looking into this plan in detail and will bring it to the government to be scrutinised.

“Although KPDNHEP enforcement officers are not seen manning roadblocks, they regularly conducted inspections at business premises, retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers to ensure no panic buying during the early stage of the Movement Control Order and ensure sufficient basic necessities supply,” he told reporters after the 48th KPDNHEP Enforcement Day Celebration here yesterday.

For the record, the Enforcement Division has 12 acts under its purview

including the Price Control Act 1946 and Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Elaborating, Nanta said currently the Enforcement Division has 2,274 staff members and there was a need to increase the number considering the workload and cases that need to be solved.

Besides that, he said staff technological skills would be improved to enable them to face work challenges better.

“Among the challenges are the booming of online selling mediums or e-commerce, which calls for better knowledge and case solving skills,” he added.

Earlier, Nanta presented 12 2019 KPDNHEP Enforcement Excellence Awards including the Best Overall Award to Melaka KPDNHEP. — Bernama