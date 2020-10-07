New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dip to 489 today with no deaths after record daily high yesterday

Terkini #COVID19Malaysia 7 Okt 2020 Kes sembuh=74

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): The Ministry of Health announced 489 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing Malaysia cumulative positive cases to 13,993, down from yesterday’s record high of 691.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that only two of the cases out of today’s total were imported, while the rest are local.

“Sabah reported 282 cases, Kedah reported 153 cases and Selangor reported 20 cases”.

No deaths were recorded today, and the total fatalities remains at 141 after four deaths yesterday.

Of the 3,351 active cases, 40 are being treated in the intensive care unit, with eight of them needing to be intubated. — MalayMail

