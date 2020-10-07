PBDSB hopes promise to elevate native court not ‘political sweets’

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) hopes that the state government is serious in wanting to elevate the Native Court in Sarawak and not merely attempting to win the hearts of voters ahead of the state election.

Party president Bobby William said while PBDSB welcomes the recent remarks by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on the matter, it wants the elevation of the court to be implemented as soon as possible.

“This (elevating Native Court) is the original idea of PBDSB. The chief minister and the Sarawak Cabinet should implement the matter to prove that it is not ‘political sweets’ to lure the votes of the Dayaks and the indigenous people of Sarawak,” he said yesterday.

During a working visit to the Nanga Mujong bridge near Kapit on Monday, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government was elevating the native court to enhance its efficiency to deal with matters that affect the Bumiputera community, such as native land.

He also said that native laws would be strengthened to better serve the community and that a syllabus on the native court could be introduced in the local university to enable younger people to learn about local laws.

Meanwhile on a separate issue, Bobby said he fully supported the continuous calls by PBDSB secretary-general Julius Enchana for the federal government to recognise the Dayak race in the Federal Constitution.

He lamented that the issue of the term ‘Dayak’ not being given force of law has not been settled until now, stressing the matter needs serious attention from Dayak lawmakers.

“There should be a constitutional amendment to reflect this and PBDSB will continue to push for the term ‘Dayak’ to be given proper recognition,” he said.

He also voiced concern on recent remarks by Abang Johari and other Gabungan Parti Sarawak leaders that the state election would be held soon, saying there was no need to call for an election for the time being with the country currently grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The term (of the current government) will only end in June 2021. We may see a surge in the number of new cases in Sarawak or the country if the state election is held this year.

“We do not want to be like Sabah. Love the people of Sarawak first and put aside politics for the time being,” said Bobby.