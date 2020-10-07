Rosmah’s lawyer claims investigating officer in corruption case incompetent, too passive

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer in the Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor graft case, relating to the supply and installation of solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak, was today accused in the High Court of being incompetent in handling the case involving the wife of the former prime minister.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, who is representing Rosmah, also claimed that Noornabilah Mohd Azman, 30, was “too passive” during his cross-examination of the 23rd prosecution witness.

“Forgive me for saying you are so incompetent, you don’t seem to know anything, you are not contributing at all to the development of this case,” said Akberdin at the trial of Rosmah, 69, who faces one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two charges of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from former managing director of Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, Saidi Abang Samsudin.

Akberdin said this after the MACC officer often replied “don’t know” or “not to my knowledge” each time she was asked a question regarding the case.

Yesterday, Akberdin nearly lost his cool when Noornabilah, who is also the last witness of the prosecution, kept asking the lawyer to repeat his questions, so much so that at the start of today’s proceedings, High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan reminded her to pay attention to every question posed by the lawyer.

“You kept asking him (Akberdin) to repeat his questions yesterday. You are lucky he is a patient man, so listen to the questions carefully or he might lose his cool,” quipped Mohamed Zaini, much to the amusement of those in court.

Noornabilah was also “attacked” by another of Rosmah’s lawyers, Azrul Zulkifli Stork, who claimed that the witness failed to carry out the task entrusted to her when she only carried out the investigation targeting his client.

Noornabilah also agreed when Azrul suggested that she only conducted investigations based on documents obtained from other investigating officers without going to the scene and meeting the witnesses herself.

Azrul: You never checked with the police or Bank Negara Malaysia about the existence of two black bags containing RM5 million and two black bags with orange linings filled with RM1.5 million (bribe which Rosmah is alleged to have received).

Noornabilah: Not true (checked) with statements made by witnesses.

Azrul: So, you conducted investigations based on documents?

Noornabilah: Documents and witnesses’ statements.

Meanwhile, during re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, the witness explained that she was only an investigation officer for the case involving Rosmah and was not involved in investigations involving Saidi, former Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Pekan UMNO secretary Datuk Ahmad Aazmey Abu Talib regarding the solar hybrid case.

Ahmad Akram asked Noornabilah to give the explanation after the witness yesterday agreed with Akberdin’s suggestion that not all the individuals involved were charged in court because the main target of the prosecution was to accuse Rosmah.

The DPP also referred Noornabilah to a document containing a recording of Rosmah’s conversation during the MACC investigation, where the wife of the former prime minister claimed that she did not know Saidi and denied asking RM187.5 million as bribery from Saidi.

Ahmad Akram: In your investigation, did you find that Rosmah knew Saidi?

Noornabilah: Yes (she) knew. Saidi was introduced to Rosmah through Datuk Rizal Mansor (former special officer to Rosmah) at her (Rosmah’s) residence.

Ahmad Akram: Is there anything in your investigation that says Saidi had been to Rosmah’s house?

Noornabilah: There are pictures and video showing Saidi in Rosmah and Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s house in Langgak Duta.

Rosmah is alleged to have received bribes through Rizal as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project, as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 2017.

The trial before Judge Mohamed Zaini will continue on Oct 20, with Mahdzir, who is also the fifth witness of the prosecution, set to be recalled for cross-examination by the defence.

On the same date, the court will hear the prosecution’s application to include an audio recording of the alleged conversation involving Rosmah and Najib as evidence in court. – Bernama