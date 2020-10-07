Slight drop in number of evacuees at flood relief centres in 3 districts in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in three districts in the state has come down to 276 people from 82 families as at 4pm yesterday, compared to 287 people from 86 families earlier this morning at six relief centres.

The Social Welfare Department, through the InfoBencana application, announced that the total number of flood victims at four relief centres in the district of Kota Belud remained unchanged from Monday, with the Tun Said Community Hall housing 131 people and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Kota Belud Hall 60 evacuees.

There were no changes either in the total number of evacuees at two other relief centres, namely Muhibbah Tombol Hall (nine people) and Sekolah Menengah Agama Tun Said (seven).

In Tuaran, 66 flood victims are still at the Seri Sulaman Hall compared to 77 this morning, while the Menggatal Community Hall continues to house three evacuees.

All the flood victims are from 32 villages. Some routes, among them Jalan Kampung Bobot, Jalan Siasai Tamu and Jalan Kampung Linau, are impassable to all vehicles. – Bernama