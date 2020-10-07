Sogwa gets RM720,000 from state govt for Miri office

KUCHING: The state government has agreed to help Sarawak Oil and Gas Workers Association (Sogwa) in securing a place for its permanent office in Miri, says its president Jamal Abdullah @ Tedong Chakaw.

“The good news for Sogwa today is that the state government is willing to help us secure a place in Miri to run our operations and to conduct training.

“The state government is giving an allocation of RM720,000 for securing a permanent office for Sogwa,” he told a press conference Tuesday, following a meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

Jamal thanked the state government for the assistance.

“It will ease our burden because presently we are tied up with our work and also to secure work for our fellow Sarawakians,” he said.

Jamal added that among other things discussed with the chief minister included making Sogwa a point of reference for oil and gas industry players who needed manpower supply.

“If any oil and gas companies need manpower supply, I think they need to go to Sogwa in search of the skilled and technical group of people,” he said.

Jamal said Sogwa, established in August 2017, represents workers in the oil and gas industry, and focuses mostly on member s’ welfare, training and job matching.

He said most members are Sarawakians working in the industry, which now has 5,231 members.

“The core objective of Sogwa is the promotion of competencies and skills for oil and gas workers.

“Most of the oil and gas companies operating in Sarawak refer to us when they have vacancies and opportunities, whereby we can help them to fulfil the obligations of manpower,” he said.

He also said that in terms of welfare, the association protects the welfare of members through screening of offer letters, contract agreements and to a certain degree, guiding members through to settle any disputes with companies.

Vice president Keroana Johny Weiss and committee member Jakobsin Badit were also present at the press conference.