Spaoh co-operative plans to produce two Nipah palm-based products soon

KUCHING (Oct 7): A local Spaoh co-operative, the Koperasi Apong Saribas Berhad, plans to produce two Nipah palm-based products, Borneo Apong Honey and Borneo Apong Vinegar soon.

According to its spokesman Rasli Muslimen, the co-operative has acquired a building at the Spaoh Agriculture Station for its factory.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had given the permission to allow it to operate from there.

Rasli, a local from Spaoh, is also a senior lecturer in Mechanical Engineering and Manufacturing Faculty of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

He said the co-operative is collaborating with the university’s Apong Research Group (ARG) in the production of both products.

“We are funded by Unimas, Teraju and the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Development for the two projects. The idea is to help the local Iban and Malay communities and others here generate income to raise their living standard,” he said.

Rasli said ARG had developed and patented a hybrid digital control cooking stove to process the raw Apong sap into honey.

“We will need about six months to prepare including upgrading our premises at the Spaoh Agriculture Station. We need to follow MeSTI (Makanan Selamat Tanggungjawab Industri) standard besides the Good Manufacturing Practice(GMP) and the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) as well as the ‘halal’ certifications for our production.”

“We will begin production after doing and acquiring all these,” he added.

Rasli said although Gula Apong or Apong sugar was produced traditionally and using wood for heat source, the hygiene aspect is a major issue.

“Our production will be hi-tech where the quality and hygiene aspects will be much better. As I have mentioned, our cooking stove will be digitally controlled.”

Rasli added among others, the Borneo Apong Honey would be a good substitute for sugar while the Borneo Apong Vinegar can be used in food preparation.