Three top office-bearers of JKKK in Serian remanded in MRP abuse probe

KUCHING (Oct 7): The chairman, treasurer and secretary of a village security and development committee (JKKK) in Serian division have been remanded for two days to facilitate an investigation into the alleged abuse of minor rural project (MRP) fund.

The suspects aged 57, 57 and 27 respectively had allegedly used RM50,000 from their village MRP fund as deposit for a hire purchase loan for a five-tonne lorry for themselves.

The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) had arrested the suspects at its office here after recording their statements around 5.45pm yesterday.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar this morning approved the MACC remand order application for the suspects.

The trio are suspected to have committed the offence between 2018 and 2019 and they had used their JKKK account.

MACC is investigating the case under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for power abuse.

It carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the gratification value whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The three suspects were represented by defence counsel Francis Wee.