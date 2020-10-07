Ting: Be vigilant to make Miri Covid-19 green zone

MIRI: Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting reminded the people here to practise high level of cleanliness and hygiene to maintain Miri as a Covid-19 green zone.

“Sarawak continues to do well in the fight against the pandemic, and Miri in particular, has been labelled a green zone for not reporting any cases for sometime, thanks to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah,” he said after receiving RM10,000 worth of face-masks from Chawan Association Miri yesterday.

Its chairman Kapitan Chan Soon Tiong was present to present the item.

Ting added that SUPP Piasau branch continued to give away face-masks to Mirians as part of their efforts to help the people who could not afford to buy face-masks everyday.

He added the party bought face-masks from China in bulk, and would continue to buy more for the people’s need.

Ting, who is also Piasau assemblyman, thanked Chawan Association Miri for the RM10,000-worth of face-masks.

Chan, meanwhile, said they collected RM10,000 which they intended to give to the China consul-general in Kuching for the purchase of face-masks, but could not go there (Kuching) due to the lock-down starting March 18.

In July, the consul-general advised the association to use the money to buy face-masks themselves for distribution to the people here.